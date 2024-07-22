ENG
Pavlo Yakymovych, Svoboda soldier, died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

In the battle with the occupiers, our brother, an activist of the "Svoboda" movement from Dubrovychchyna, a fighter of the 59th battalion of the 104th brigade of the TRO, Pavlo Yakymovych, gave his life for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the All-Ukrainian Union "Svoboda".

What is known about the fallen Hero?

In civilian life, he was an educator, working as a geography teacher. He participated in regional table tennis competitions and played for the Great Lakes mini-football team.

As noted, he died on 18 July 2024 as a result of mortar shelling in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Загиблий воїн Павло Якимович
Author: 

Svoboda (76) losses (2011)
