Volodymyr Opanasenko, artist of Chernihiv Academic Folk Choir, died defending Ukraine

On 12 July, a ballet dancer of the Chernihiv Ukrainian Academic Folk Choir, rifle platoon commander, junior lieutenant Volodymyr Opanasenko was killed in the area of New York, Donetsk region, in battles with the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Chernihiv Regional Philharmonic Centre for Festivals and Concert Programmes.

"More than twenty years on the stage... The staff of the Chernihiv Regional Philharmonic Centre expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and all art lovers of Volodymyr Stanislavovych.

He will forever remain in our memory as a talented artist and a friendly colleague," the statement said.

According to the Chernihiv Academic Folk Choir, Volodymyr Opanasenko went to defend Ukraine in 2023.

