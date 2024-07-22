Interregional channel for sale of psychotropes and drugs was blocked: 14 participants detained and "goods" worth over UAH 11.5 million were seized. PHOTOS

An interregional organised group, which set up a drug trafficking channel in Ukraine, was exposed and stopped.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the drug business was organised by a 25-year-old resident of Dnipro. The members of the organised group were engaged in the production and sale of Alpha-PVP and amphetamine, as well as cannabis. The traffickers operated in the capital, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Odesa, Kyiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Mykolaiv regions.

It is known that they offered and sold their "products" through an extensive network of Telegram channels. To avoid identification, sales took place without personal meetings with customers - through so-called "stashes". Each of the members of the interregional group was responsible for their own area of work - supply, storage of the "goods", further sale and legalisation of the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The members of the drug trafficking group received over UAH 10 million per month.

Fifty searches were conducted in these regions. Nearly 20 kg of Alpha-PVP salts, amphetamine, mephedrone, cannabis, MDMA pills, and 200 LSD stamps were seized from illicit trafficking. The value of the seized drugs and psychotropics at black market prices is over UAH 11.5 million.

In addition, weapons and ammunition, 8 cars worth over USD 200,000, cash in the amount of USD 47,600, EUR 9,200, UAH 393,580, and PLN 10,000 were seized.

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement officers detained 14 members of the interregional organised group and served them notices of suspicion of manufacturing psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs and selling them (Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

