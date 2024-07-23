Day in Donetsk region: 15 people are wounded as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 39 times over the last day, wounding 15 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

One person was wounded in Sontsivka of the Kurakhivska community, and a house in Hirnyk was damaged. The occupiers also attacked Kurakhove, Kurakhivka, Trudove and Kostiantynopilske. In Hrodivka community, 2 people were wounded, 10 private houses and 2 apartment buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Ruscists shelled Lyman, wounding one person, damaging an administrative building, 2 houses and several non-residential buildings. In Torske, 1 building was damaged and 1 destroyed. In Zarichne - 1 building was destroyed, in Yampol - 2 buildings were damaged. A house in Mykolaivka TG and an infrastructure facility in Malynivka were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 4 people were injured, 2 shops, a cafe and an enterprise were damaged. In Illinivska TG, 2 objects in Kleban-Byk were damaged.

Bakhmut district

5 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Chasovoyarsk TG. In Toretsk 3 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. A building was damaged in Siversk.

Over the course of the day, Russians fired 39 times at localities in Donetsk region. 15 residents of the region were wounded.

