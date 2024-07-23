Defense forces inflicted significant damage to occupiers’ railway ferry in "Kavkaz" port - General Staff of AFU. PHOTO
As a result of the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, the occupiers' railway ferry in the "Kavkaz" port was severely damaged.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, a grouping of forces and assets of the Ukrainian Navy, together with units of other components of the Defence Forces, inflicted significant damage to the enemy ferry Slavyanin in the "Kavkaz" port," the statement said.
The occupiers used this ferry to transport railway cars, vehicles and containers for military purposes.
"The Slavyanin is the third and last railway ferry that Russia had in the region, the General Staff notes.
