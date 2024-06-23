Occupiers are "barricading" Kerch Strait to narrow passage as much as possible for better fire control - Pletenchuk

The Russian military is trying to narrow the Kerch Strait to make it easier to control.

this was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a marathon.

"These are not even fortifications, they are attempts to barricade the passage in order to narrow it as much as possible to make it easier to control. The Russians control it by air: they are constantly flying helicopters and aircraft of various models," he said.

Pletenchuk also noted that Russian helicopters occasionally find themselves in the crosshairs of their own air defence systems. According to him, this is "a side effect of the large presence of these units in the air". He added that Russian aviation continues to dominate the eastern part of the Black Sea.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers had installed barges south of the Kerch Bridge to serve as a barrier against Ukrainian maritime drones.