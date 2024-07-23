New military base is built near Rostov - media. PHOTO

The Russian military has built a new base in Novocherkassk near Rostov-on-Don, 200 km from the front line.

This is evidenced by satellite images from Planet Labs, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to satellite imagery, the new military base was deployed between a penal colony and two unfinished general secondary schools, on the site of another abandoned military facility, the Cooks' School No. 195 of the Russian Civil Defence Forces which was closed in 2011.

According to Planet Labs satellite imagery obtained by Schemes, the first military equipment appeared here at the end of August 2023: fifty military trucks were parked on the site and a dozen tents were set up. Since then, in almost a year, the base has tripled in size.

According to experts, this is likely to be a logistics base for the Russian Armed Forces, as only trucks and auxiliary equipment are located there.

Watch more: Occupier’s body was torn apart and only his butt remained. VIDEO 18+

The journalists found out that this base in Novocherkassk may belong to the 100th military regiment of logistics of the Russian Armed Forces.