Occupier’s body was torn apart and only his butt remained. VIDEO 18+
The aerial bombers of the "Pavuk" unit of the 58th separate infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky eliminated the Russian invader with an accurate drop of ammunition.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
