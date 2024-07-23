ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13269 visitors online
News Video War
13 566 41

Occupier’s body was torn apart and only his butt remained. VIDEO 18+

The aerial bombers of the "Pavuk" unit of the 58th separate infantry brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky eliminated the Russian invader with an accurate drop of ammunition.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: they discussed possibility of attacking beyond front line and reducing dependence on missile supplies

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) liquidation (2357)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 