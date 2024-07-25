Jet Ski with explosives, which may belong to Ukraine, is found off the coast of Turkey. PHOTO
Turkish rescuers have discovered a jet ski with explosives that may belong to the Ukrainian Navy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.
According to preliminary data, a jet ski allegedly belonging to Ukraine drifted and reached the Çatalca coast of Istanbul.
Cameras, military equipment and explosives were found inside the jet ski.
The jet ski will be handed over to the military expert centre for criminal investigation.
