Jet Ski with explosives, which may belong to Ukraine, is found off the coast of Turkey. PHOTO

Turkish rescuers have discovered a jet ski with explosives that may belong to the Ukrainian Navy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

According to preliminary data, a jet ski allegedly belonging to Ukraine drifted and reached the Çatalca coast of Istanbul.

Cameras, military equipment and explosives were found inside the jet ski.

Read more: Russia ignores Turkey’s requests to visit Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Ombudsman Malkoc


The jet ski will be handed over to the military expert centre for criminal investigation.

