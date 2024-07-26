Russians conducted almost 20 attacks on Nikopol district: Local resident hospitalized, 12 private houses damaged. PHOTOS
On 26 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery. A local resident was hospitalised. 12 private houses were damaged.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Almost two dozen attacks on Nikopol district during the day. Settlements were hit by kamikaze drones and artillery," he wrote.
As noted, it was loud in Nikopol, Pokrov, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 75-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised in a serious condition.
The infrastructure was also damaged. 12 private houses, 2 outbuildings, an administrative building, a car, and gas pipelines were damaged.
