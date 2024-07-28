Day in Donetsk region: 2 people died, 13 were injured, houses, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovsk district
Kurakhove came under shelling 4 times - 4 people were wounded, an administrative building was destroyed, a dozen and a half multi-story buildings and several infrastructure facilities were damaged. A child was wounded in Myrnohrad.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 2 people were injured, 2 houses were destroyed, 10 houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Ridkodub, a person was injured, 3 houses and an administrative building were damaged, and 7 houses were destroyed in Zarichne. In Zoria, Illinivska district, a person was injured and 5 objects were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 2 houses and 4 non-residential buildings were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In the Chasiv Yar district, 1 person was injured, 2 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Toretsk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 2 houses were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebrianka.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day.
