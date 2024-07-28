ENG
Occupiers launch KABs at Kharkiv and Donetsk region - Air Force

On the morning of July 28, 2024, the Russian military launched guided air bombs from tactical aircraft in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Launch KAB with tactical aviation in the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

No details are known at the moment.

Subsequently, the AF also reported on the launch of KABs by tactical aircraft in the Donetsk region.

