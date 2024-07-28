Occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol: children were among wounded. PHOTOS
There are casualties in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, including two children - girls aged 1 and 10. Both of them have acubarotrauma.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"This is the diagnosis among adults. However, there are also locals with shrapnel wounds. Two people were treated on the spot. Six more people went to hospitals," the statement said.
In general, according to Lysak, the city's high-rise buildings and infrastructure were damaged. A kiosk, a car, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
