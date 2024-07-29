ENG
Ruscists attack private sector in Lozova, there is destruction. PHOTOS

This afternoon, the enemy struck at the private sector of Lozova village, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the shelling destroyed and partially damaged private houses and outbuildings.

"Fires broke out on the territory of two private households - outbuildings were on fire. Kharkiv rescuers promptly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to residential buildings. There were no casualties among local residents," the SES said.

