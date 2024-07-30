He was hunting for secret documents of Ukraine: SSU detains Russian spy in Kharkiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A Russian military intelligence spy who was preparing a series of attacks on Kharkiv is detained.

The main targets of the Russian Federation were secret storage facilities for important technical documents. In this way, the occupiers hoped to destroy the technological documents, plans and drawings stored in these caches, which are necessary for the restoration of industrial enterprises in Kharkiv region.

"In order to adjust the air attack, the Russian special service recruited a Russian citizen living in Kharkiv and working in the city branch of a popular bank. To obtain the coordinates of the targets, the suspect tried to use his acquaintance, an employee of a local government agency with access to classified information, in an unwitting fashion.

Under the guise of everyday communication in the messenger, the Russian asked the woman about the location of secret caches of documents," the statement said.

The SSU detained the spy at the initial stage of his criminal activity. It was also established that the offender was simultaneously reconnoitering the Kharkiv base of the Defence Forces.

To do this, he regularly drove around the city in his own car and recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders on a hidden video recorder.

The SSU established that the spy was in direct contact with a representative of the Main Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, communicating via messenger.

During the search, a Russian passport, a car DVR with footage of military facilities and mobile phones with evidence of communication with the aggressor were seized from the man.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114 (espionage), Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine).

He faces 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

