Occupiers hit kindergarten in Kharkiv region with drone, children were not injured. PHOTO

At around 09:30 on 2 August, the Russian army attacked a kindergarten in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Zolochiv RMA, Viktor Kovalenko, said this in a commentary to Suspilne TV channel.

He stressed that the children were not injured in the Russian strike. The windows, fence, and facade of the kindergarten were partially damaged.

As a reminder, on the morning of 2 August, a drone attacked a bus with construction workers in the Kharkiv region.

