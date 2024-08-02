ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13646 visitors online
News Photo
1 751 2

Occupiers hit kindergarten in Kharkiv region with drone, children were not injured. PHOTO

At around 09:30 on 2 August, the Russian army attacked a kindergarten in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Zolochiv RMA, Viktor Kovalenko, said this in a commentary to Suspilne TV channel.

He stressed that the children were not injured in the Russian strike. The windows, fence, and facade of the kindergarten were partially damaged.

As a reminder, on the morning of 2 August, a drone attacked a bus with construction workers in the Kharkiv region.

Read also on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked a railway station in Kharkiv region, damaging tracks and wagons

Дитячий садок у Золочеві
Дитячий садок у Золочеві

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 