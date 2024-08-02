Saboteurs who set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia facility were detained in Chernihiv region - SSU. PHOTOS

A sabotage group was detained in the Chernihiv region that was trying to destroy Ukrzaliznytsia facilities on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"By setting fire to relay cabinets and signaling installations, the racists hoped to disrupt the transport of personnel, equipment, and ammunition to the frontline. The sabotage group consisted of four residents of the Odesa and Chernihiv regions. The defendants were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, where they were subsequently recruited by the Russian secret service.

Read: SSU detains Russian saboteur who set fire to power substations in Cherkasy region. FILE PHOTO.

To carry out the enemy's task, the saboteurs first reconnoitered the locations of railway power equipment and then took pictures of them to "coordinate" the targets with the occupiers," the statement said.

After receiving a command from the curator, they set fires. In this way, they tried to destroy four relay cabinets. After the objects caught fire, the defendants filmed it on video, recording the date, time, and place of the sabotage.

The saboteurs were detained by the SSU in hot pursuit.

They were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Read also on Censor.NET: SBU detains Russian saboteur who tried to set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia transformers in Odesa region.









