Consequences of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

On 1 August, the occupiers shelled four communities in the Nikopol district: the enemy sent drones and artillery to Nikopol, Myrove and Pokrov rural territorial communities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On the afternoon of 1 August, shells hit a village in the Pokrov community. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and received the necessary medical assistance. The shelling damaged private houses, outbuildings, an enterprise, a post office, shops, an abandoned building, transport and power lines.

Also on that day, the enemy fired a drone at the territory of Kryvyi Rih district. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out and was extinguished.

In the evening and in the morning, the attacks repeated: the district centre and villages of the Marhanets community came under fire again.

See more: During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district 15 times. Two people were killed and two more wounded. PHOTOS









