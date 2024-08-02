ENG
Three people managed to return from Russian occupation - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Three more Ukrainian citizens were returned from Russian occupation.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"As part of family reunification under the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, a daughter and son from Luhansk region were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine and have already met their mother. A woman also returned to her native land and was reunited with her daughter," the statement said.

The Ombudsperson's Office also met with the Russian Ombudsperson's Office, where the two sides exchanged letters from prisoners of war on a 200-for-200 basis and discussed humanitarian issues.

