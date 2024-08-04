Day in Donetsk region: 1 person died and 4 were injured, houses, enterprises, and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants shelled Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, resulting in one killed and one wounded.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhivka, 8 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial area were damaged. A house was damaged in Ukrainske of the Selidove district. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka district, 3 houses were damaged. In Novohrodivka, 4 garages were destroyed. In Pokrovsk, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 2 houses and an industrial building were destroyed, 21 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

In Kostiantynivka, 2 private houses, a power line, and an enterprise building were damaged. In the Illinivka district, 6 objects were damaged: 4 in Pleshchiyivka, 1 in Stara Mykolayivka, and Katerynivka.

Bakhmut district

A person was wounded and a house was damaged in Toretsk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 6 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses were destroyed and 2 damaged.



As noted, in total, Russians fired 27 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region over the past day. 123 people were evacuated from the front line, including 8 children.

