Petro Polevanchuk, soldier from Lviv region, died defending Ukraine in Bilohorivka area. PHOTO
The defender of Ukraine Petro Polevanchuk, born in 1980 in Mykolaiv, Zolochiv district, Lviv region, fell in the war against the Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mykolaiv City Territorial Community.
As noted, the soldier was killed while performing a combat mission near the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.
The funeral cortege will arrive in Mykolaiv on 6 August at approximately 13:00.
The soldier will be buried in the city cemetery, on the Alley of Remembrance of Fallen Heroes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password