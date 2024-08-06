SSU conducts search in Poltava mayor’s office over purchase of drones for AFU - media. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the Poltava Municipal Council. They are connected with defense procurement.

This was reported to Suspilne by the spokeswoman for the Poltava Municipal Council, Maryna Serova, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the searches are related to procurement for the military, which took place in 2023. At that time, the department was headed by Serhii Syrytsia.

The searches are being conducted, in particular, in the defence department of the Department for Civil Protection and Defence Work. Representatives of the SSU's military counterintelligence are working at the site.

One of the law enforcement officers said that they would not comment because investigative actions were ongoing.

See more: The head of the department of the Chernihiv City Council was detained for receiving more than 142 thousand UAH. bribe: demanded 10% "kickback," - National Police. PHOTOS



