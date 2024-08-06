Border guards detained Moldovan who crossed Dniester "on bet". He was banned from entering Ukraine for 5 years - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

Border guards detained a Moldovan man who had crossed the Dniester on holiday with his friends "on a bet". He is now banned from entering Ukraine for 5 years.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Moldovan citizen was detained yesterday, on 5 August, on the Dniester River by border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment.

"A 42-year-old foreigner said that he was on vacation and after a few glasses of alcohol, he decided to test his strength by swimming across the river on a bet with his friends. Plucking up his determination, and with the frantic "support" of his fellow vacationers, he swam to the opposite bank. However, Ukrainian border guards were already waiting for him there," the Border Guard Service said.

For illegal border crossing, law enforcement officers drew up documents against the offender under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. In addition, the man is now banned from entering the territory of Ukraine for a period of 5 years. Currently, the swimmer has been handed over to his Moldovan colleagues under the readmission procedure.