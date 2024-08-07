ENG
Satellites record numerous fires in Kursk region. MAP

Fighting has been going on for two days in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, with satellite maps showing fires in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Shrike News.

Currently, the map of fires in the Kursk region is as follows:

Курська область пожежі

As reported, on Tuesday, 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that fighting was continuing in the Kursk region. The invaders are bringing reserves there.

Russia (11714) military actions (2294) Kursk (732)
