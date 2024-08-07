TDF brigade received 1200 UAVs and 60 electronic warfare systems from Kyiv community - Klytschko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The 112th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Kyiv received a large batch of drones and an electronic warfare system from the capital's community.

According to Censor.NET, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko reported this on Telegram.

"Another 1,200 UAVs of various types and 60 vehicle electronic warfare systems, some of which have already been sent to the frontline, were handed over from the Kyiv community to the soldiers of the 112th Separate Kyiv Territorial Defense brigade. The city will continue to help our military bring the Victory closer! Glory to Ukraine and its Heroes!" - Vitalii Klytschko wrote.

He noted that the city constantly helps its defenders.











"Earlier, at the end of May, on the 6th anniversary of the 112th Brigade's foundation, the soldiers received more than 800 drones of various types from the capital. In total, since the beginning of this year, Kyiv has allocated UAH 400 million from the budget to equip the brigade," Klytschko said.

The mayor recalled that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, the 112th Brigade defended Kyiv in the Brovary and Hostomel directions. Then they fought the enemy in Bakhmut. And today, they are fighting in Donbas, in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions.

Earlier it was reported that Vitalii Klytschko handed over almost half a billion hryvnias worth of aid from the Kyiv community to the Anti-Terrorist Centre: drones, electronic warfare systems, night vision devices, radio communications and other equipment.

Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has allocated UAH 7.5 billion to help the military.