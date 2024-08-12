Through thickets and Dniester: three chefs of Odessa restaurant who tried to enter Moldova illegally were detained - State Border Service. PHOTOS

On the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, border guards detained three men who were trying to illegally enter Moldova. Their route was planned to run through the thickets and the Dniester River.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three citizens of Ukraine were detained by border guards of the Belgorod-Dniester detachment on the outskirts of the village of Yaski. They were detected by technical means of border protection. A border patrol immediately went in search of the offenders, coordinated by a drone operator.

As it turned out, the residents of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions worked as cooks in an Odesa restaurant. The dangerous route, which involved passing through the thickets and forcing the Dniester River, was planned for his colleagues by a native of a border town.

"Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the border patrol, the offenders were detained. Reports on administrative offences 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against them. The cases were sent to court," the SBGS added.

