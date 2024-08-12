NACP reveals unjustified assets worth more than UAH 19 million from former head of Carpathian District State Environmental Inspectorate. PHOTOS

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, in the course of lifestyle monitoring, found signs of a corrupt criminal offence in the actions of the former head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Carpathian District - Chief State Inspector for Environmental Protection of the Carpathian District.

The NACP found that in 2020-2023, the official, his family members and related individuals acquired unjustified assets worth UAH 19.3 million. These are:

a 2023 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG car worth UAH 9.4 million;

a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg worth UAH 2.7 million;

four apartments in Ivano-Frankivsk with a total value of UAH 4.3 million;

SBI officers conducted searches at the official's and his family members' places of registration and residence, as well as searches of premises and cars that may be illegally acquired assets.

Law enforcement officers seized documents and recorded information that could have been used to monitor the official's lifestyle.

Gifts for your wife and daughter

"For example, the official's wife became the owner of two expensive vehicles without having sufficient funds from legal sources. She also acquired ownership of non-residential premises with a total area of more than 208 sq m in Ivano-Frankivsk for allegedly UAH 596 thousand, which she later gave to her daughter. The real value of the property is about UAH 3 million," the NACP explained.

He also acquired ownership of a two-room apartment with a total area of 75.8 sq m, which he later gave to his daughter. The official tried to prove that the apartment was purchased by his daughter. However, the NACP gathered evidence that it was he who had purchased the asset, the real market value of which is more than UAH 850 thousand.

According to law enforcement officers, a one-bedroom apartment of 48 sq m worth UAH 486 thousand was "gifted" to the official by a third party as a token of gratitude.

Suspicion of an official

"The NACP found out that the apartment was purchased on behalf of the official himself, and its value exceeded UAH 1.2 million. The same person subsequently purchased another three-room apartment without being financially capable of doing so. During the lifestyle monitoring, it was found that the housing, the real market value of which is more than UAH 1.5 million, was purchased by the former head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Carpathian District," the press service writes.

Taking into account all the expenses and legitimate income of the official and his family members, the NACP found that they did not have the financial capacity to purchase all the above assets from their legitimate income.

Based on the results of the NACP lifestyle monitoring, the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation under the procedural supervision of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office served the official a notice of suspicion of committing a crime classified under Part 1 of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

