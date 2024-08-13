Situation at front is very difficult: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, walkie-talkies and other equipment for soldiers. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders fighting on the frontline against the occupiers need help with the purchase of equipment.

This was reported by volunteer Nataliia Yusupova on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front is very difficult. Everyone should understand that fierce fighting is going on every day, the enemy is advancing in the Pokrovsk axis, and our troops are advancing in the Kursk axis. These are constant battles, shelling, and heavy losses. There are urgent needs for the front line. Please help us, because they are waiting for help at the front!!!" the message reads.

Yes, defenders need them:

Motorola walkie-talkies - UAH 120 thousand;

Mavic 3 Pro drones - UAH 150 thousand;

Charging stations - UAH 50 thousand;

Night vision devices and Starlinks.

Within 10 days, Yusupova bought out:

Two Mavic 3 Pro drones - UAH 150 thousand;

Paid for the repair of the drones - UAH 42 thousand;

Clothes for the wounded in a frontline hospital - UAH 28,400;

Night vision device - 43,470 UAH and 26560 UAH;

Charging station - 60 thousand UAH;

Cameras for marines - 11 200 UAH;

A generator - UAH 21,000;

Thermal imager - UAH 27,400.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]

Privatbank - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

