Critically difficult situation in Pokrovsk direction. Soldiers urgently need drones, charging stations, thermal imager and generator, - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova appealed to Ukrainians to help Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction, where the situation is currently critical. Ukrainian soldiers urgently need drones, charging stations, a thermal imager and a generator.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"People, please, listen

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is critically difficult. The enemy is advancing ... very bloody fighting continues

Many dead and seriously injured

See more: Volunteer Yusupova: Vovchansk defenders need urgent help with purchasing drones and charging stations. PHOTOS

Two assault units urgently need drones. Very urgent!!!

4 Mavic 3 pro drones - UAH 302 thousand

Charging stations - UAH 100 thousand

We really need a thermal imager - about UAH 90 thousand

A generator is required

Read more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchasing drones, generators and charging stations for front line

We ask only for the most necessary things!!!

People who can give 5-20-100 UAH, every hryvnia is a help

I paid in two weeks and everything went to the front

Two Mavic 3 pro drones - 151000 UAH

Ten charging stations, total amount - UAH 250,000

Four starlinks - UAH 72,000

Night vision monocular - 80000 UAH

Clothing for the wounded - UAH 22 400

NVD - UAH 26900

I am publishing all the receipts and thank you very much for your help!

Paipal - [email protected]

Privatbank - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253," Yusupova appealed to Ukrainians for help.











































