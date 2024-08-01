Critically difficult situation in Pokrovsk direction. Soldiers urgently need drones, charging stations, thermal imager and generator, - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS
Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova appealed to Ukrainians to help Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction, where the situation is currently critical. Ukrainian soldiers urgently need drones, charging stations, a thermal imager and a generator.
She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"People, please, listen
The situation in the Pokrovsk direction is critically difficult. The enemy is advancing ... very bloody fighting continues
Many dead and seriously injured
Two assault units urgently need drones. Very urgent!!!
4 Mavic 3 pro drones - UAH 302 thousand
Charging stations - UAH 100 thousand
We really need a thermal imager - about UAH 90 thousand
A generator is required
We ask only for the most necessary things!!!
People who can give 5-20-100 UAH, every hryvnia is a help
I paid in two weeks and everything went to the front
Two Mavic 3 pro drones - 151000 UAH
Ten charging stations, total amount - UAH 250,000
Four starlinks - UAH 72,000
Night vision monocular - 80000 UAH
Clothing for the wounded - UAH 22 400
NVD - UAH 26900
I am publishing all the receipts and thank you very much for your help!
Paipal - [email protected]
Privatbank - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
References to the Jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Jar card number
5375 4112 0025 4253," Yusupova appealed to Ukrainians for help.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password