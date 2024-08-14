ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10606 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 356 0

Last night, ruscists struck central part of Kherson: apartment building caught fire. PHOTOS

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders shelled Kherson. A residential building caught fire as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"Kherson: the night before, the occupiers struck the central part of the city. A residential building, an outbuilding and a car caught fire as a result of the 'arrival'," the statement said.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson region: a young woman was killed and 11 people were wounded, including two children. Photo report

As noted, in total, over the past day, fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service of Kherson region extinguished 17 fires, 12 of which were caused by enemy shelling.

Residential houses, outbuildings, a garage and two cars were on fire in different settlements of the region.

Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня
Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня
Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня
Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня
Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня
Наслідки обстрілу Херсона 13 серпня

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Kherson (1129) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 