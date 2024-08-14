Last night, ruscists struck central part of Kherson: apartment building caught fire. PHOTOS

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders shelled Kherson. A residential building caught fire as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"Kherson: the night before, the occupiers struck the central part of the city. A residential building, an outbuilding and a car caught fire as a result of the 'arrival'," the statement said.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson region: a young woman was killed and 11 people were wounded, including two children. Photo report

As noted, in total, over the past day, fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service of Kherson region extinguished 17 fires, 12 of which were caused by enemy shelling.

Residential houses, outbuildings, a garage and two cars were on fire in different settlements of the region.











