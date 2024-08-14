The Lesya Ukrainka Museum in the temporarily occupied Yalta ceased to exist.

On the building itself, where the museum was located, there are security and memorial plaques from the Soviet era, which remind us of Lesya Ukrainka's stay here in the late nineteenth century.

At the same time, a new plastic plaque in front of the historic building says that under the auspices of the Yalta Historical and Literary Museum, the exhibition "Yalta. The Nineteenth Century (History, Music and Literature)" and an exhibition dedicated to the outstanding architect of that era, Nikolai Krasnov.

Not a word about Lesya Ukrainka. Even though at the beginning of the occupation, there was a sign near the building stating that the second floor housed the Lesya Ukrainka Museum and the Lomikamen exhibition, which was associated with the poetess's stay in Yalta.

Now the occupiers offer visitors a tour of four rooms. The entrance room tells the history of the building and partly of Yalta, the music room contains an exhibition about the musical life of Yalta at the turn of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, in the next room guests listen to stories about the literary life of Yalta, and in the last room they learn about the architect Krasnov, to whom the hall is dedicated.

"Not a single word, not a single notice reminds us of Lesya Ukrainka - except for tiny photographs in the windows, mixed with Pushkin, Tolstoy and Tsvetaeva, and the small desk where she worked," the journalists noted.

