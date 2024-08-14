Consequences of enemy attack of "Shahed" on Zhytomyr region. PHOTOS
On the night of 14 August, Russian occupiers attacked the Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones. Rescuers were involved in the aftermath of the attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Zhytomyr region.
At night, the enemy attacked an infrastructure facility in the region, and private buildings were also damaged.
The SES noted that there were no casualties. The rescuers were involved in the aftermath of the enemy attack.
Earlier it was reported that on the night of 14 August , the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones.
The air defence forces destroyed 17 out of 23 "shaheds".
