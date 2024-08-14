Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding man. PHOTO

On 14 August, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On 14 August, around 3:40 p.m., the occupiers attacked Kupiansk again with an FPV drone.

A Russian drone hit a civilian vehicle again. The 37-year-old driver was injured.







As Censor.NET reported, on the afternoon of 14 August, Russian occupiers attacked the central part of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with a drone.

