Russian drone hits car in Kupiansk, wounding man. PHOTO
On 14 August, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
On 14 August, around 3:40 p.m., the occupiers attacked Kupiansk again with an FPV drone.
A Russian drone hit a civilian vehicle again. The 37-year-old driver was injured.
As Censor.NET reported, on the afternoon of 14 August, Russian occupiers attacked the central part of the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with a drone.
