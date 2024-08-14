Russians hit Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery more than 10 times in one day: Infrastructure and social institution is damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russian military used kamikaze drones and artillery for the attacks.

Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanetsk communities were under fire.

Read more: 1 person killed in shelling of Chervonohryhorivka community in Nikopol district (updated)

The attacks damaged the infrastructure. An outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged.

In addition, according to updated information, a social institution in the area was destroyed as a result of the morning shelling.

Read more: Ukrainian military formed "buffer zone" in territory of Kursk region for self-defense - Lubinets

It is reported that there were no casualties.



