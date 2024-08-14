Consequences of Ukrainian drone strikes on Savasleyka military airfield in Russia. PHOTO
Planet Labs satellite image from 14 August shows the situation at the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
The photo shows damage to the air field's storage depot.
As a reminder, on the morning of 14 August, drones attacked the Savasleyka airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. There is a deployment of MiG-31K fighter jets, which are the carriers of the Kinzhal missiles used by Russian troops to fire on Ukraine.
