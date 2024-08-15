ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6762 visitors online
News Photo
1 355 4

Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions due to threat of UAVs and ballistics

On the night of 15 August, Russian troops attack Ukraine with Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The occupiers launched UAVs from several directions.

In addition, there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the north-east.

The map of air alerts as of 00:19 looks like this.

Повітряна тривога

Read more: Russians launch "Shaheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk area - Air Force

Author: 

drone (1620) air alert (335)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 