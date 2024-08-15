Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions due to threat of UAVs and ballistics

On the night of 15 August, Russian troops attack Ukraine with Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

The occupiers launched UAVs from several directions.

In addition, there is a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the north-east.

The map of air alerts as of 00:19 looks like this.

