Russians launch "Shaheds" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk area - Air Force

On the evening of August 12, Russians launched Shaheds across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The launch of Shahed strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk region was recorded.

In case of an air raid alert, go to the shelter," the AFU warns.

