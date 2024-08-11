Air defense forces shot down 53 "Shaheds" out of 57 - Air Force

On the night of August 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 4 KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and 57 "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk regions. The occupiers also hit Pokrovsk, probably with rocket artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and EW means of the Air Force shot down 53 enemy UAVs in the Mykolayiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Rivne regions.

"Regarding Russian strikes with North Korean missiles, I will say the following: KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely reach the desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population. Take care of yourself and your relatives," Oleschuk stressed.

