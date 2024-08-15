For 21,000 euros, he promised to transport man abroad: SBI exposes official of canine center. PHOTO

The State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service, exposed an official of the Dog Training Centre who wanted to set up a channel for smuggling men abroad.

The official asked for 21 thousand euros

According to the investigation, this year, in early July, the official offered a resident of Lviv region to transfer him across the state border for 21 thousand euros. The official explained the large sum by the urgency and complexity of the task. In addition, he promised to assist his acquaintances in travelling to Europe.

"According to the plan, the client was supposed to get to the city of Chop in Zakarpattia on his own, from where, until the escorts were identified, he was to be transported on foot outside the checkpoints. The official advised the man to bring clothes and shoes suitable for hiking," the SBI said.

The official scheduled the money transfer on 11 August near the bus station in Lviv. He asked his friend, who was not aware of the criminal scheme, to collect the money. After receiving the money from the intermediary, the official was detained by law enforcement.

What is the threat to the official?

He was served a notice of suspicion of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to nine years.

The court imposed on the detainee a custodial measure of restraint with a possibility of bail. The investigation is ongoing, the full range of persons involved in the illegal scheme is being established.

