Lithuania donates truck loaders and trailers to Ukraine. PHOTO

On Thursday, 15 August, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence reported on the supply of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

On Thursday, Ukraine received truck loaders, trailers and folding beds for the Ukrainian army from Lithuania.

Міністерство національної оборони Литви передало допомогу Україні

In total, 14 M113 armored personnel carriers, short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, anti-aircraft individual anti-drone jammers, all-terrain vehicles with spare parts, loaders, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, attachments and spare parts for weapons will be supplied to Ukraine in August.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 641 million euros. Lithuania's overall support for Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded €1 billion.

