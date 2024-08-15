3 994 11
White House: US to provide military aid packages to Ukraine in coming days
The United States will soon announce the transfer of military aid packages to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, with reference to The Guardian, this was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council.
According to him, the United States will announce new military aid packages in the coming days.
Kirby's comments came after Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.
