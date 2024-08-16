Air defense shoots down 2 Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region: several fires start. PHOTOS

On 16 August, Russian troops shelled several communities in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones and artillery. Air defence systems shot down two missiles over the region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The defenders of the sky shot down enemy missiles over the region. I thank the Eastern AC for their work," Lysak wrote.

However, several fires broke out in Dniprovskyi district as a result of the missile attacks. No one was killed or injured.

The RMA also added that the Nikopol district suffered from artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks. District center, Pokrov, Myrove, and Marhanets communities.

In particular, the infrastructure, 5 private houses, 2 outbuildings and a car were damaged. No people were injured.









