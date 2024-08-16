Monument to Lenin is demolished in Sudzha, Kursk region. PHOTO
A monument to Soviet tyrant Vladimir Lenin was demolished in the Russian city of Sudzha, which is controlled by the Ukrainian military.
The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine published a photo with an empty pedestal in the centre of Sudzha, commenting: "The process of decommunisation continues. In Sudzha, too," Censor.NET reports.
The monument stood on the central square of the city.
