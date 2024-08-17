Russians hit Sumy: one person was injured, cars were on fire. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 August, Russian troops attacked Sumy, leaving one person injured.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy CMA Oleksii Drozdenko, Censor.NET reports.

"There were hits in the area of Svobody Avenue. Many windows are damaged, many cars are on fire. All relevant services are working," the statement said.

He noted that the search for the victims continues, but one person has already been reported as having been provided with assistance.



According to him, an operational headquarters is being deployed to eliminate the consequences. An application will be available in an hour.

It is also reported that traffic at the intersection of Svobody Avenue and Ukrainska Narodna Respublika (Kateryna Zelenko) Street is hampered

