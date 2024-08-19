Day in Sumy region: enemy struck 275 times in 40 settlements, one person was killed. PHOTO

In Sumy region, the occupants killed one person and wounded four others. Forty settlements were under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

The Russian invaders launched 275 attacks using various types of weapons.

"In Sumy region, one person was killed, four were injured, 22 private houses, 4 garages, 3 outbuildings, a house of culture, a school, a summer kitchen, a car and a motorbike were damaged," the statement said.

