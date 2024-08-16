Klymenko: 21 thousand citizens have already been evacuated from Sumy region

As of August 16, 21,000 people have already been evacuated from Sumy region. 75% of the population who left the region are children.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a telethon.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the state is ready to evacuate another 25 thousand people from the border region.

"Currently, 21 thousand of our citizens living in the border area of Sumy region have been evacuated. We are ready to evacuate another 25 thousand people," he said.

The Interior Minister also noted that 75% of those evacuated from the Sumy region are children.

"We are working together with the RMA, which determines the settlements and the number of people to be evacuated. Most people in Sumy region are understanding about the evacuation and the security measures taken by the authorities in these areas," Klymenko added.

At the same time, the Interior Minister explained that the only standard provides for the evacuation of the population by armored vehicles. "White Angels" have now arrived in Sumy region to train local police and rescuers on how to evacuate people using such vehicles.

As a reminder, on August 13, restrictions were imposed on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone in Sumy region.