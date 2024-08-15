As result of strikes by GBUs in Sumy region, one person was killed and three others wounded

On August 15, Russians fired 56 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 147 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they came under fire:

Hlukhiv community: a GBU air strike was carried out (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: UAV air strikes (9 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), rocket strike (1 explosion), artillery shelling (32 explosions), mortar shelling (7 explosions), and tank shelling (5 explosions) were recorded. As a result of the air strikes of the GBU, 1 civilian died and 3 civilians were injured.

Khotyn community: the enemy carried out air strikes by the GBU (5 explosions) and a missile strike (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians attacked with artillery (6 explosions) and mortars (32 explosions), as well as FPV drone strikes (8 explosions).

Bilopillia community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (8 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Esman community: The enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and conducted FPV drone strikes (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: there were FPV drone strikes (7 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: there were air strikes by the GBU (5 explosions).

Putivl community: Russians attacked with mortars (2 explosions).

Svesa community: an FPV drone strike was carried out (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: a rocket attack took place (1 explosion).

