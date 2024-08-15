Russians shell Verkhnokamianske in Donetsk region: 2 dead

On August 15, the occupiers launched an artillery attack on Verkhnokamianske of the Zvanivka community in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

In the evening, the racists fired artillery at the village, killing a 39-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

Earlier it was reported that on August 15, Russian shelling claimed the life of 1 person in the Donetsk region, 3 more were injured.

