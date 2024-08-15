Russian drone kills resident of Kozatske in Kherson region
On August 15, a Russian drone took the life of a resident of Kozatske, Kherson region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
"Today at about 4 pm, the occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 60-year-old man. He was fatally wounded. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased..." - Prokudin said.
Earlier it was reported that the ruscists shelled Antonivka: a woman was wounded.
