Russians are transferring obsolete military equipment to Belbek airfield near Sevastopol. PHOTO

Russian invaders move military equipment, including an old "Osa" air defence system, to the area of the "Belbek" airfield near the temporarily occupied Sevastopol

This is reported by Crimean Viter, Censor.NET reports.

"The transfer of an outdated Wasp air defence system and other equipment to the area of the Belbek airfield near Sevastopol was recorded," the statement said.

It is known that "Wasp" is a Soviet automated military anti-aircraft missile system, adopted in 1971. The target's kill zone ranges from 10 to 5,000 m in height and from 1.5 to 10.3 km in range.

Russia has more advanced missile systems, such as Tor-M1/2, Pantsir-S1/2, and Verba MANPADS, which are capable of performing the tasks of the Wasp more effectively.

"The Wasp, in contrast, has difficulty intercepting targets such as UAVs, cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, and helicopters.

"The use of such an outdated system demonstrates the 'technological hunger' in the Russian army and the lack of opportunities to cover important facilities with modern air defence systems," the post says.

